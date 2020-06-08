Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,737 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916,723 shares of company stock worth $132,102,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

WDAY stock opened at $178.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.