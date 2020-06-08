Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $348,000 Position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.13% of Rev Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Rev Group stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

