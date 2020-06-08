Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $384,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 316.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

