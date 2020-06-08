Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GLUU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,000 shares of company stock worth $5,216,410 in the last 90 days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.