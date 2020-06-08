Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.