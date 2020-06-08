Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of SNA opened at $152.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200-day moving average is $143.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

