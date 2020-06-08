Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

