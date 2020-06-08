eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

EBAY opened at $48.82 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.