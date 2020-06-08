eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho upgraded shares of eBay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in eBay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in eBay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

