Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.43. Edison International posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of EIX opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,085,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after buying an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

