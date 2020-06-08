ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

