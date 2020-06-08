Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CorVel by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CorVel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in CorVel by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $65,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,860. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

