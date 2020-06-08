Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 50,000 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

