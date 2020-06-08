Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

