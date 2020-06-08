Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $115,000 Stock Position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $935.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.54. Translate Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

