Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $163,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.