Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $165,000 in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 39.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Shares of IRET opened at $75.65 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $919.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IRET shares. TheStreet cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.