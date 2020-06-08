Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $221,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 789,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 502,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,502,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 150,229 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 100,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.70. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $502,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,581,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 119,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,346 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.