Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $17,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 123,977 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 162,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $50,458.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,269 in the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRNB opened at $58.13 on Monday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

