Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after buying an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.04%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

