Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.35.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

