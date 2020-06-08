Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

