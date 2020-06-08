Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Critical Comparison

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

7.4% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Alector -556.70% -48.29% -25.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Erytech Pharma and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 7 0 3.00

Erytech Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Alector has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Erytech Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than Alector.

Volatility & Risk

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -2.30 Alector $21.22 million 111.69 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -17.54

Erytech Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats Alector on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.