E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,444 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,495,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,192,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

