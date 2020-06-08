F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Nomura upped their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV opened at $145.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

