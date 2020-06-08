FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

FB Financial stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FB Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,748,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

