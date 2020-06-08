Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Federal Signal worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Signal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 135,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

FSS opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

