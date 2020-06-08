Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE opened at $170.85 on Monday. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.