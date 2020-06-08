Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

