Financial Review: Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) vs. Its Competitors

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 28.33 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.68

Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diamond S Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 209 821 1351 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 99.02%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping rivals beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

