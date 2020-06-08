First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

FMBH stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $470.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.