Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 137,400.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,742,585 shares of company stock valued at $290,858,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

