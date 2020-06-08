Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

