Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $88.67 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

