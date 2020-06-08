Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 45,221 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of State Street worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after buying an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $15,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 635.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

