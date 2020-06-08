Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vail Resorts worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

MTN opened at $196.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

