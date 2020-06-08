Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.95% of Descartes Systems Group worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

