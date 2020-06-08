Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.71% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $23,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $97.27 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.