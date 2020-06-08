Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 11,680 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of Credicorp worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,780,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,532,000 after purchasing an additional 311,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $166.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. TheStreet cut shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

