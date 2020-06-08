Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 134,274 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,484,000 after buying an additional 85,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

IDA stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

