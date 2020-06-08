Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,460,953 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 152.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460,953 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $36,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 2,654.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

