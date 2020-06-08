Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Fate Therapeutics worth $25,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.