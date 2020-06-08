Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $29,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 403,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

