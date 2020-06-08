Franklin Resources Inc. Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $169.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

