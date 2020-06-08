Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.75 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $25,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,659,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,933,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $227,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.