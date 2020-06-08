Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.28 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 333.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $26,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of KL opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

