Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.51 Million Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,014 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.67% of Noah worth $26,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

