Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.96 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2,895.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,413 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of JD opened at $59.04 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

