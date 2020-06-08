Franklin Resources Inc. Has $29.55 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,981,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

