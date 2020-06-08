Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.62 Million Stock Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $30,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 58.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in 58.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 289,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 58.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 58.com by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in 58.com by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $51.03 on Monday. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. Research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

